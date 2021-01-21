AEW stars Private Party have been announced for the upcoming Impact Wrestling No Surrender special.

Impact just announced that Private Party will challenge Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers for the titles at No Surrender. It looks like Matt Hardy will be in their corner.

As noted, this week’s Impact episode saw Private Party defeat Chris Sabin and James Storm to become the new #1 contenders to the titles. The show ended with Sabin and Storm attacking both teams after the match.

Impact No Surrender 2021 will air live on Saturday, February 13 from Nashville. It will air exclusively on the Impact Plus platform.

Stay tuned for more on No Surrender. You can see Impact’s announcement below: