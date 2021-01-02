AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida has revealed her goals for the new year.

One of her goals is to do a promo in the ring. She also would like to make an appearance in any U.S. media.

She tweeted the following, "This year's goals: Promo in the ring, appearance on some media in the US, restart MAKAI show, make NEO IZANAGI series bigger, see Benedict Cumberbatch. #AEW #AEWonTNT #hikarushida #?? #MAKAI"

"NEO IZANAGI" is a series that she stars in and is available on the MAKAI Official YouTube Channel. MAKAI is a promotion that combines music, theater, and wrestling.

As noted during her interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Shida revealed that she started out as an actress and had never watched pro wrestling before. It was a movie part that required her to train in pro wrestling.

Hikaru Shida won the AEW Women's World Championship at Double Or Nothing on May 23, 2020.