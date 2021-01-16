Even after two decades in the business, AJ Styles still stands as a main event caliber talent.

The Phenomenal One has won world titles in just about every promotion he's stepped foot in, and has already solidified himself as one of the WWE's most reliable performers despite joining Vince McMahon's promotion very late in his career.

Speaking to ITN Wrestling, Styles discussed his pro wrestling career and what prompted him to get into the business. According to the former WWE Champion, his inspirations came from many different corners of the squared circle.

"I didn't just have one. It was several guys who were that very athletic or they had face paint," Styles said. "So, I took little things from everybody and so I ever saw. so not just one person several different guys in the business."

Styles recently wrapped up a WWE Title feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and has since set his sights on the Royal Rumble match.

Earlier this year, Styles was involved in a high-profile program against the Undertaker that would go on to main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 36. While it was not known to AJ at the time, his Boneyard Match with the Deadman would end up being the last match of Taker's historic career. With guys like Taker, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena already in Styles's catalog of main event matches in the WWE, he mentioned a certain Cerebral Assassin as someone he'd like to play the game with.

"Triple H is definitely the next guy I'd like to face at some point if it," Styles said. "It could happen, maybe not. But it was an absolute pleasure to be in the ring, or not necessarily the ring, the Boneyard with the Undertaker."