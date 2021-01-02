WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Ganelyn Mendoza of WWE India. In the interview he discussed The Boneyard Match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

He was also asked to pick three up-and-coming Superstars he sees potential in. He picked Riddle, Keith Lee and explained why he kept number three up in he air.

"Matt Riddle is definitely got… that is coming up. Riddle as we call him now. He's definitely a talent that you need to watch in the future," Styles said. "He's gonna be a huge star. Keith Lee is another one of those guys who's just super powerful and can do things that a big man shouldn't be able to do.

"Number three, that's a tough one. who was the number three guy? it makes me wonder if it's a guy that could be at NXT or is not yet blossomed yet and shown his true potential. I'm not sure who that is. so the number three, we're gonna give a question mark."

Styles also discussed his Boneyard match with The Undertaker at last year's WrestleMania. Styles admitted that it was an amazing experience, but if he were to wrestle Taker again, he would want it to be in a different setting.

"I don't know that I picked the right match to be against The Undertaker," Styles said. "That was kind of his match. I would change that, it will not be a Boneyard match. I would love to face him again but it will not be a Boneyard match. I think I can hold my own but maybe I didn't know what I was stepping into a Boneyard match."