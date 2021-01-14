AJ Styles has one of the most unique move-sets in recent wrestling memory.

From his aerial attacks, such as the springboard 450 splash and phenomenal forearm, to his grounded offense, such as his Pele kick and calf crusher submission, Styles has solidified himself as a jack of all trades inside the squared circle. Out of his dozens of moves, perhaps his most recognizable is his finisher: the Styles Clash.

Speaking to ITN Wrestling, the Phenomenal One revealed he came up with the famous move very early on in his life.

"Well, my little brother was trying to powerbomb his buddy on the trampoline," Styles said. "He's dangling upside down. They're talking to each other, And I go, oh and I walked over there and my little brother took the first-ever styles splash on a trampoline."

Styles is scheduled to compete in the 30 man Royal Rumble match at The Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday, January 31st.