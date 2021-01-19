This coming Sunday, January 24, marks the five-year anniversary of AJ Styles' WWE debut. The Phenomenal One shocked the world when he entered #3 during the 2016 men's Royal Rumble match, lasting nearly 29 minutes before being eliminated by Kevin Owens.

At this year's Rumble match on January 31, Styles hopes to enter at #30 and celebrate his 5-year anniversary with a victory.

"I would love to enter at #30," said Styles during his appearance on RAW Talk after tonight's episode of RAW.

Styles and his accomplice, the 7'3" Omos, revealed that they have a plan up their sleeve going into the 30-man battle royal.

"Regardless of whether Omos will be in the match or not, we have a plan. And we're going to be unstoppable," added Styles.

Charly Caruso asked Omos if fans can expect to see him in the Rumble match.

"Yea, I could be there. We'll see," said Omos.

Styles and Caruso also spoke about the new WWE Untold documentary on Styles that dropped this past Sunday on the WWE Network. The episode takes fans on a behind-the-scenes look at Styles' WWE debut in 2016.

As of this writing, Styles and eight other Superstars are confirmed for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.