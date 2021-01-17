Asuka and Alexa Bliss traded words on social media ahead of their match tomorrow on Monday Night RAW.

First, WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka tweeted that she wasn't afraid of Alexa Bliss because she met the Boogeyman during Legends Night.

She tweeted, "I'm not scared... I already met The Boogeyman at Legends Night. You and your monster don't scare me @AlexaBliss_WWE #WWERaw"

Alexa Bliss simply replied, "That's Cute."

Asuka then shared a photo of herself with the caption, "That's Cute."

Bliss agreed and wrote that she should "come play."

She tweeted, "Ya . U cute Come play!"

WWE also shared a poll on Twitter on who will win tomorrow's non-title match. As of this writing, Alexa is winning the fan poll. Asuka did comment on it.

The one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions retweeted the poll and wrote, "The result of this survey is wrong, isn't it?"

This will be Bliss' first match since defeating Nikki Cross on the November 23 RAW.

