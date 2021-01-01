Wednesday's Brodie Lee Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly had 1,080 fans in attendance at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

This would've been a sellout based on the set up they used with 900 paid fans and 180 comp tickets, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Wednesday's crowd was reportedly the second-largest American pro wrestling crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and AEW's largest since before the pandemic.

It was noted that the big advance in ticket sales were for the Rey Fenix vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega match that ended up pushed back to next week when Lee passed away.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

