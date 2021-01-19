- MLW has been signing most of the current roster to new contracts. PWInsider reports that most of the offers are for 3-5 years in length with a significant bump in pay. The pay increase is due in part to MLW's TV deal with DAZN, which led to the company expanding their budget.

MLW officials had promised key talents who stuck with them as they grew, that they would benefit, and this is MLW's way of trying to live up to that promise.

- New MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks will be defending the titles under Freebird Rules. There are plans for the titles to be defended in Mexico for the AAA promotion, where LA Park is a top talent at.

Last week's MLW Fusion show saw Los Parks (LA Park and Hijo de LA Park) capture the titles by defeating The Von Erichs in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The Freebird Rule will see the father and son duo defend the titles with LA Park Jr.

- MLW has announced Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver in a Grudge Match for tomorrow's MLW Fusion episode. Below is the updated line-up for this week's show:

* Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

* MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu defends against ACH

* Tom Lawlor goes on record about the ACH attack

* Daivari debuts for the CONTRA Unit

* Alicia Atout's exclusive interview with Salina de la Renta