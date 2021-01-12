WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is back as a regular character.

As noted, last night's RAW saw The Nature Boy help Lacey Evans defeat his daughter, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, in singles action, and this time he wasn't shy about it. Flair then celebrated with Evans as they left together. This angle came after Flair helped Evans pin Flair in a non-title tag team match last week, but acted like it was an accident.

In an update, word now is that Flair is back on WWE TV as a full-time performer, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. There is no word on how long this run for Flair will last, or where WWE is going with the storyline, but Flair is back for the time being.

You can click here for Lacey's post-RAW comments to The Nature Boy. Ric took to Twitter this morning and made a post, but did not directly address helping Evans win last night.

He wrote, "A MAN Among Men! WOOOOO!"

Stay tuned for more. You can see Flair's full tweet below: