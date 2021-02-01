Rapper Bad Bunny landed a big dive during the Men’s Royal Rumble match tonight.

After Bunny declined a collaboration offer from The Miz and John Morrison earlier in the show, Miz destroyed the rapper’s DJ table he had set up on the stage from his performance earlier in the show.

The artist made his way down to the ring shortly after, distracting the tag team enough to get them eliminated. Bunny proceeded to make his way up to the top turnbuckle, where he would leap and land a cross-body on Miz and Morrison.

You can see highlights from Bad Bunny’s dive below: