Former WWE Champion Batista is offering a $20,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of whoever's responsible for defacing a manatee.

Discovered last week, a Florida manatee had the word "Trump" scraped into its back. The manatee did survive the attack, as it was found swimming in the Homosassa River in Citrus County of western Florida late last week.

In a tweet, Batista called the attacker a "low life" before offering a big reward with bonus potential to anyone that can bring information forward.

"If there's not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I'll throw in $20,000," Batista wrote. "And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward!"

There is currently one other reward being offered by the Center for Biological Diversity, which sits at $5,000. The Florida director of the aforementioned center, Jaclyn Lopez, noted the seriousness of this attack considering manatees are an endangered species as is.

"Manatees aren't billboards, and people shouldn't be messing with these sensitive and imperiled animals for any reason," Lopez said. "However this political graffiti was put on this manatee, it's a crime to interfere with these creatures, which are protected under multiple federal laws."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the matter.

You can see Batista's tweet below: