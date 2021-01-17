WWE Superstar Bayley and AEW star Dr. Britt Baker debuted their new talk shows last week. While Bayley introduced WWE fans to "Ding Dong, Hello" on Friday Night SmackDown, Baker brought "The Waiting Room" to AEW Dynamite for the first time after running the interview segment on AEW Dark for several months.

On Sunday, Baker responded to WWE's Twitter account asking fans who they wish to see as the next guest on Bayley's show. Baker picked Cody Rhodes, who was incidentally her guest last week along with Jade Cargill.

A few hours later, Bayley responded to Baker with a screengrab from the first episode of her talk show.

On Twitter, several fans brought up the fact that both Bayley and Baker refer to themselves as "Role Models" on their respective wrestling brands.

See below for their tweets: