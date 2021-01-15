Bayley is interested in competing in the first-ever WWE NXT Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The SmackDown Superstar took to Twitter today and asked Triple H to let her work the tournament.

"@TripleH put me in the women's Dusty tournament," she wrote.

Bayley later told fans that she's not interested in having Carmella or Bianca Belair as her partner.

There's no word yet on if main roster Superstars will be featured in the 2021 Women's Dusty Classic. The first four teams have been announced for the tournament - Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter), Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell).

The tournament will begin next Wednesday on NXT with Team Ninja vs. Martinez and Storm.

You can see Bayley's related tweets below:

No — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 15, 2021