ROH recently released a behind-the-scenes look at how they keep COVID-19 out of the taping "bubble" that they have been using. You can see that video above.

ROH returned to action in August with TV tapings behind held on a closed-set near Baltimore. Wrestlers were asked to take a COVID-19 test 14 days before traveling to the city, and then another test the day after checking into their hotel. While at the hotel and the venue for tapings, they had to follow strict guidelines set by the Maryland State Athletic Commission.

The video above includes footage of Mike Bennett and others preparing for the recent Final Battle pay-per-view while getting tested for the coronavirus.

ROH COO Joe Koff noted back in October that the company was looking at possibly staging shows in other states besides Maryland. He also said ROH had no immediate plans to bring fans back in Maryland due to the pandemic, despite Governor Larry Hogan easing restrictions.