Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be headlined by Piper Niven vs. Jinny in a #1 contender's match.

The winner of the match will receive a future title shot from NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray.

Today's NXT UK episode will also feature the debut of top UK indie star Ben Carter. Carter is scheduled to appear during Noam Dar's latest Supernova Sessions talk show segment.

Carter, who was one of the hottest free agents before signing with WWE, took to Twitter and hyped this debut, calling it something fans will not want to miss.

"On this day last year I was flying back to college in the US for my final semester, thinking how am I gonna get people to notice that I exist. Today, I make my @WWE debut... You're not gonna want to miss this. Let's have a wee chat @NoamDar," Carter wrote.

Stay tuned for more from today's NXT UK episode. You can see Carter's full tweet below: