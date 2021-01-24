WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair is now available on-demand on the WWE Network. In the clip above, Belair revealed her battle with depression that led to her admission to a psychiatric hospital.

“I went to try and talk with somebody to work through it and they put me on medication,” Belair began. “I ended up leaving that college and transferring to another college to start over again, instead of facing my issues and thinking I’m just going to run away from it. I stopped the medication, and you can’t do that, you have to wean yourself off it.

“When I stopped, everything came crashing back down. I got very, very, very depressed, and I didn’t know why. I didn’t know what was happening. I just was like, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore.’ So, I tried to not be here, anymore. I ended up in a psychiatric hospital. I remember being in this room and there was a lady screaming all night long. My parents are visiting me, they’re just in complete shock because they had no idea what was going on.

“Now I feel bad because I feel like, ‘Oh, God, they think I’m crazy. I feel like a failure.’ That was the moment where I was like, ‘I need to go home. I can’t keep running from college to college. I have to face this.’ I was able to sit there and talk to my parents and know that I had their support. That was the moment where I felt very safe and I felt like, ‘Okay, it’s going to get better.’ It wasn’t better at that moment, but I felt like it’s going to get better.”

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E reacted to Belair’s story and commented:

“Bianca is so obviously a star. I didn’t know her story, but she’s going to positively impact so many lives. She’s so easy to root for.”

