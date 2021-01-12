WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E recently spoke with Stuart Osborne of Dayton 24/7 Now and indicated that he will be in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match later this month.

The article noted that Big E has already entered the Men's Royal Rumble, but WWE does not have the SmackDown Superstar listed for the match as of this writing. Names listed for the 30-Man match as of now are Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Otis.

Big E said he's hoping to win The Rumble and then go to WrestleMania 37 to challenge for the WWE Universal Champion.

"You know, I've never had a world title match, a world title opportunity. This would be my very first one, so I'm looking forward to that," he said of a potential Universal Title shot.

He added that entering The Rumble as a champion, leaving as the winner, and then walking out of WrestleMania with as a double champion would make his career.

Big E is currently in the middle of a singles push after The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were sent to RAW several months ago. Big E said he wants to see how far he can go with this singles run, and he appreciates the high hopes that others have for him.

"I want to see how much I can do as a singles competitor. A lot of people have had these high hopes for me, which I really appreciate," he said.

Big E retained his title over Apollo Crews during last Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode. He recently indicated that he may be issuing an open challenge each week, but there's no word yet on if he will be defending this Friday night.

Stay tuned for more.