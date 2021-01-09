Big E may have retained his Intercontinental Title over Apollo Crews this past Friday on SmackDown, but it looks like the beef between the two is far from over.

Taking to Twitter, Big E revealed a screenshot of two now-deleted Apollo Crews tweets.

The first one reads, "Damn, Big E Langston is short" with the second saying, "Lmao! Big E came on the tv and my lil sister and mom said what is that?!?!"

Both tweets are from early 2013, not long after Big E's main roster call-up. At the time, the future member of the New Day was paired with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee, serving as the Show-Off's muscle. The two would go on to challenge Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane) at WrestleMania 29 for the WWE Tag Team Titles, but ultimately came up short. The second of Apollo's two deleted tweets came roughly one week after that WrestleMania match.

Crews's past jabs at Big E came just one year before he was signed to WWE in 2014. Crews made his televised debut at the first NXT Takeover event outside of Full Sail University, NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. While he has had limited success on the main roster, Crews was a singles champion briefly last year, reigning as United States Champion before losing the title to Bobby Lashley towards the end of 2020.

Since then, Crews was drafted back to SmackDown, where he most recently unsuccessfully challenged Big E for his mid-card title. While he came up short in his first attempt, if these tweets are anything to go off of, it is very possible that an extended feud between Crews and E is on the horizon.

You can see Big E's tweet below: