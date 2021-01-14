There has been a lot of speculation regarding Jay White's future with NJPW after The Switchblade said he was done with pro wrestling following his loss to Kota Ibushi in the main event of Day 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15.

It was later reported that WWE were making "a strong play" at White and that he had many people supporting him within the company. According to Super J-Cast, White's contract with NJPW is up at the end of the month, and it is "50/50 whether he stays or goes" in Japan.

During tonight's episode of the AEW Dynamite Post-Show, Tony Schiavone was asked if White could potentially join AEW if he decided to leave NJPW.

Schiavone essentially ruled out the possibility of White in AEW.

"I don't think so," Schiavone said while replying to a fan question. "I think he's pretty much locked into what he's doing there [in Japan]," he added.

Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer Radio recently noted that when AEW was starting up in late 2018, the EVPs had tried to recruit White. At that time, White reportedly told AEW he had signed a seven-year contract with NJPW.

White had previously stated that signing with WWE was not on his radar.

