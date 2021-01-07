Bobby Fulton, one-half of The Fantastics, announced on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Fulton tweeted, "Well I am Covid 19 positive. I wear my mask (covering my nose and Mouth) WHY YOU DUMBASS people REFUSE to wear them or WEAR them below YOUR NOSE. You are the CAUSE this will NOT GO AWAY."

As noted in December 2019, Fulton was diagnosed with throat cancer. He was hospitalized last year in July when his cancer returned after being declared cancer-free just a month before.

Bobby Fulton retired from wrestling in 2018. He made his wrestling debut in 1977 and wrestled in several promotions such as Smokey Mountain Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling, and Jim Crockett Promotions.