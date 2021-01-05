- Above is the final promo for Wednesday's New Year's Evil edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, the first show of 2021. As noted, the main event, Kyle O'Reilly vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor, will run with no commercials.

Other matches announced for Wednesday include Gran Metalik vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit bout, plus Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest. The show will also see the returns of Xia Li and Boa following their recent transformation.

- Regarding the returns of Xia and Boa, WWE is teasing that we will learn more about the mystery figures who have led their recent punishment and training, the ShiFu master and the mystery hooded woman. WWE released the following teaser for the returns:

Xia Li and Boa set to return this Wednesday night After undergoing arduous punishment and training, Xia Li and Boa are set to return at NXT New Year's Evil. Li and Boa were taken away by a mysterious man, apparently failing to meet an ultimatum delivered in cryptic letters after Li came up short in several matches. For weeks, both have been shrouded in secrecy, with the NXT Universe seeing only glimpses of their brutal training regimen led by that same man — and another unknown figure looking on. Enigma aside, one thing that's clear is that neither Superstar is likely to be the same. What can we expect to see when Xia Li and Boa are back on the black-and-gold brand this Wednesday night? And might we learn more about the mysterious figures they've been intertwined with?

- Last night's RAW Legends Night episode saw Riddle pick up a non-title win over WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. The win came after Riddle made Lashley think he had tapped out, also making sure that the referee did not see the submission. Riddle then rolled up Lashley, who thought he had won.

Lashley took to Twitter this afternoon and issued a warning to Riddle.

"Your receipt is coming 'bro' @SuperKingofBros," Lashley wrote.

At one point Riddle vs. Lashley for the title was planned for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31, but there's no word on if that is still planned. Lashley has declared his spot for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. You can see Lashley's full tweet below: