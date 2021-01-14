Impact Wrestling has announced Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers for Saturday's Countdown To Hard To Kill pre-show.
The "Countdown" pre-show will air live this Saturday at 7pm ET via AXS TV. The Hard To Kill pay-per-view will then begin at 8pm ET.
The Impact Hard To Kill 2021 pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, January 16 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:
Knockouts Title Match
Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)
Triple Threat for the X Division Title
Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Manik (c)
Tournament Finals for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles
Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh
Barbed Wire Massacre Match
Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
Old School Rules Match
Eric Young, Joe Doering and Cody Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and Jake Something
Cinematic Match
Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns
Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb
Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-show
Brian Myers vs. Josh Alexander