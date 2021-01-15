Producers of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" show are reportedly planning a season three episode on Canadian wrestler Ion Croitoru, who was known to fans as Bruiser Bedlam or Johnny K-9.

Bedlam, who passed away at the age of 53 on February 21, 2017, once worked as a WWE enhancement talent and was pushed as a top star by Jim Cornette in Smoky Mountain Wrestling.

Bedlam is a controversial topic as he was involved in organized crime activities. Bedlam once served as the president of a Satan's Choice Outlaw motorcycle club chapter and did multiple stints in prison. He also once served prison time for bombing a police station. He was once accused of a murder, and then did time for other murders. He was last released from prison in September 2016 after doing time for the 2008 murders that he was charged with in 2011. Bedlam's last release from prison was to a halfway house, and he was ordered to have no contact with any other criminals or gangsters.

The episode on Bedlam was recently confirmed by former wrestler Mickey Doyle, according to the Wrestling Observer. It was noted that Dark Side of the Ring producers love Cornette, and he will be able to tell lots of Bedlam stories due to his run in SMW.

Below is the updated list of confirmed topics for season three of Dark Side of the Ring:

* Brian Pillman (season premiere, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewed)

* FMW (Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling)

* XPW (Xtreme Pro Wrestling)

* Nick Gage

* WCW/NJPW Collision In Korea event from 1995

* The Smith Family (Grizzly Smith and his children - Sam Houston, Rockin' Robin, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts)

* Ion Croitoru (aka Bruiser Bedlam and Johnny K-9)

There is still no word yet on when season three will premiere, but we will keep you updated. Stay tuned for more on planned season three topics.