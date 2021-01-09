- The above video is a look at the top 10 moments from the January 8 edition of SmackDown.
- Chelsea Green can't wait to get back into the WWE ring. Green shared the below photo of her ring attire with the caption, "Comeback Kid."
She suffered a wrist injury during her official SmackDown debut on November 13. She was scheduled to win the Fatal 4 Way Survivor Series qualifier match too.
Comeback Kid @WWE pic.twitter.com/zS5ALpes7b— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 9, 2021
-NXT star Leon Ruff and KUSHIDA are teaming together for the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Ruff took to Twitter to share his idea of a name for their tag team.
He tweeted, "Very excited and honored to be apart of the #DustyCup huge thank you to @KUSHIDA_0904 for tagging with me also I propose we call ourselves RuffHour."
Very excited and honored to be apart of the #DustyCup huge thank you to @KUSHIDA_0904 for tagging with me also I propose we call ourself "RuffHour" https://t.co/llIswVB1lI— LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) January 9, 2021