- The above video is a look at the top 10 moments from the January 8 edition of SmackDown.

- Chelsea Green can't wait to get back into the WWE ring. Green shared the below photo of her ring attire with the caption, "Comeback Kid."

She suffered a wrist injury during her official SmackDown debut on November 13. She was scheduled to win the Fatal 4 Way Survivor Series qualifier match too.

-NXT star Leon Ruff and KUSHIDA are teaming together for the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Ruff took to Twitter to share his idea of a name for their tag team.

He tweeted, "Very excited and honored to be apart of the #DustyCup huge thank you to @KUSHIDA_0904 for tagging with me also I propose we call ourselves RuffHour."