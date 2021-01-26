AEW star Chris Jericho has hit back at the harsh slander he recently received from Jim Cornette.

Earlier this week, Cornette disowned his friendship with Jericho on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, calling Le Champion “a filthy human being” for supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump.

While denouncing Jericho for contributing $40,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign, Cornette said, “You are a filthy human being for supporting a filthy disgusting pig. And that’s why you get my f–k you. We are no longer friends and will never be friends again.”

In his response Monday, Jericho said he was honored to “provide content” that helps Cornette pay his bills.

“I’ve been told @TheJimCornette & his sidekick @greatbrianlast continue to brutally bury me for everything I do & say. My response to that is this….have at it! You’re entitled to ur opinions & Im honored to provide content that helps u pay your bills. Best of luck to both of u!”

In 1994, Jericho and Lance Storm, The Thrillseekers, competed in Cornette’s Smoky Mountain Wrestling (SMW) promotion, where they feuded with the likes of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and The Heavenly Bodies.

You can listen to Cornette’s views on Jericho below: