Today marks 7 years since CM Punk left WWE.

The former WWE Champion took to Twitter this afternoon to mark the milestone.

He wrote, “[smiling face with hearts emoji] happy anniversary to me [smiling face with hearts emoji]”

It’s interesting to note that Punk made it to where only people he follows or mentioned in the tweet can reply.

Punk walked out of the January 27, 2014 RAW episode after telling Triple H and Vince McMahon that he was “going home” – a move that came after issues with the company had been building up. His last match was the 2014 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, where he entered at #1 and was eliminated at #27. His last singles match was a win over WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn on the January 20, 2014 RAW show.

Since leaving WWE, Punk has acted in a few movies and signed with the UFC. He has a record of 0 wins and 2 losses. Punk signed with FOX Sports to serve as a part-time host of the WWE Backstage studio show in November 2019, but the show was nixed in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay tuned for more from Punk. You can see his full tweet below: