Earlier CM Punk did a Q&A with fans on Twitter.

During the Q&A, CM Punk revealed WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg as his favorite WWE wrestler in 2020. He called him the “smartest man in the room.”

His full tweet was the following, “Goldberg. Smartest man in the room.”

Punk was also asked if he had been keeping up with wrestling lately.

He replied, “Haven’t been home on nights it airs so haven’t really been watching. I’m busy!”

As noted, Goldberg will be facing WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31. Before that happens, he will be returning to RAW for next Monday’s Royal Rumble go-home show.

