Former WWE Champion CM Punk took to Twitter this week and revealed a throwback photo of the nasty gash he suffered on his leg at the 2011 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

FOX Sports producer Brad Weimer tweeted a photo of some of the items he had on his desk back in 2012. One of the items was a Punk action figure and another was a ticket stub from the 2011 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Oakland.

A fan responded, "How about that photo that's holding up your Elimination Chamber ticket [email protected] would be proud. Think that was the year the Chamber floor Wolverined his ass"

Punk then responded with the graphic photo of the "Wolverine markings" on his leg. Punk suffered the scar after taking a bump from Sheamus onto the Chamber steel.

The 2011 Chamber main event saw John Cena defeat Punk, R-Truth, Randy Orton, Sheamus and John Morrison to earn a WWE Title shot at WrestleMania 27, where Cena lost to then-WWE Champion The Miz.

You can see Punk's photo below: