CMLL star Mistico revealed on Instagram a few days ago that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mistico revealed in his Instagram post that he is dealing with chills, weight loss, and body aches.

Below is his full post as translated from Spanish:

There wasn't a worse way that I could say bye to the year other than testing positive for COVID-19. Hopefully, these discomforts end soon. God bless you all and take care of yourselves. My friends, this is crazy. Bags under my eyes, headaches, my bones hurt, chills, weight loss. And I want to say to all of my friends, who are checking up on me that I am well. And to my family, I love you for supporting me always. But I will say that I am scared knowing that this virus that has killed many people is now in my body. But I am a fighter and it will not defeat me. It will be one more challenge in my life. A fight vs COVID-19.

Mistico currently holds the CMLL Tag Team Championships with Carístico. Carístico is the original Sin Cara, he was with WWE from 2011 to 2014. It's interesting to note that Carístico also wrestled under the ring name Mistico.