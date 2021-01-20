AEW star Cody Rhodes has revealed that he has purchased a new bus.

After tweeting out a photo of his new ride, the AEW EVP said that becoming “a bus guy” was inevitable before asking fans for suggestions on designing a wrap.

The likes of John Cena, CM Punk, Triple H, Big Show and Randy Orton have previously explained why owning a bus has helped them prolong their careers in the wrestling business, especially when WWE had a taxing schedule that required talents to stay on the road for months. In 2012, Big Show told AZcentral that if not for owning his private tour bus, he would have struggled to rent cars and stay in hotels while traveling for WWE.

Show had said, “I travel on a bus that has a shower that fits and a bed that fits. It’s a home away from home and gives me a little bit of privacy and a place to mellow out before the show. It’s not like I can go in a Prius.”

Of course, the schedule of a WWE or AEW star has been a lot different since the start of the pandemic. However, Rhodes also serves an EVP for AEW and has other responsibilities that he fulfils for the company.

See below for Cody’s tweet: