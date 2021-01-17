Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to comment about his upcoming AEW Dynamite match against Peter Avalon.

Cody wrote that he will win the match in less than 60 seconds.

His full tweet was, "I'm gonna' beat him in probably less than 60 seconds, so second by second is an accurate metric."

Peter Avalon did comment about people thinking that the match was going to be a "squash match."

He tweeted, "People keep saying something about a "squash match" for next week. You really want to watch @CodyRhodes & I play this instead of wrestle?"

Below is the lineup for Wednesday's episode:

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager (Winner is the official tag team of the Inner Circle)

* Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project (Page to give his answer on joining the group after the match)

* Top Flight and Matt Sydal vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Miro to give an update on his new butler Chuck Taylor

* Jon Moxley in action

