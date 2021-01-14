AEW has just announced on social media another match for next Wednesday's Dynamite.

Cody Rhodes will be facing "Pretty" Peter Avalon in singles competition.

Below is an updated line-up for next week's episode:

* Cody Rhodes vs. "Pretty" Peter Avalon

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager in a Triple Threat tag match to become the official tag team of The Inner Circle

* Matt Sydal and Top Flight vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Luther, Serpentico, Angelico, and Jack Evans in an eight-man tag match

* Nyla Rose vs. Layla Hirsch

* Jon Moxley in action

* An update from Miro and Chuck Taylor