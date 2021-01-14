AEW has just announced on social media another match for next Wednesday's Dynamite.
Cody Rhodes will be facing "Pretty" Peter Avalon in singles competition.
Below is an updated line-up for next week's episode:
* Cody Rhodes vs. "Pretty" Peter Avalon
* Santana and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager in a Triple Threat tag match to become the official tag team of The Inner Circle
* Matt Sydal and Top Flight vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party
* Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Luther, Serpentico, Angelico, and Jack Evans in an eight-man tag match
* Jon Moxley in action
* An update from Miro and Chuck Taylor
