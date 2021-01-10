Starrcast, a pro wrestling fan convention featuring wrestlers, wrestling personalities, interviews, fan activities, and meet-and-greets, could not be held in 2020 due to the pandemic, a year after the event was held three times -- each during before and after an AEW PPV weekend.

Conrad Thompson, the promoter of Starrcast, recently spoke to Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to provide an update on the fan event and whether it could return in 2021.

"We're going to wait and see what happens," said Thompson. "In 2019, when we hosted the third Starrcast in Chicago, we put a hold on the hotel for 2020 and 2021. So I have a hold there for 2021. But I don't know what that's gonna look like. Normally, we would announce something like that as early as possible [sic] but I'm not sure we'll be all the way back to normal by late August. I'd like to think we would but I still don't know."

Thompson continued, "But if we are [ready], I would love to do at least one more just to say we did it. I'd love to work with our partners, the folks at Hyatt Chamber who have been tremendous. It's so much fun to work with everyone, putting the shows together. That weekend can be stressful but its so fun to create. I'd like to do it one more time but I'm not sure if its possible. We'll wait and see."

Thompson also spoke of WrestleCon potentially returning during WrestleMania weekend.

"If they [Highspots, the organizers] succeed, maybe we can figure out how to do Starrcast," he said. "If they wait, it means everyone else is going to wait. They're kind of the leader in this space, with WrestleCon, which has become synonymous with WrestleMania weekend."

While admitting that 2020 was a crazy year for wrestling, not just due to COVID but also from a mortgage perspective.

"With interest rates bottoming out, our business was bigger than ever this year. If I could have done a Starrcast this year, I didn't have the time to do it. I don't know if that will change next year. I hope it doesn't.

"I'd like to do one more but I really think it will likely be it for a few reasons -- number 1, I haven't spoken to AEW about doing another Starrcast. I imagine that at some point, they will want to do their own thing. I'm on borrowed time.

"The issue is I'm best friends with Bruce [Prichard], JR, and all these guys, and right in the middle of it all. At some point, I might piss someone off. It's easier for me to do podcast and mortgages. If AEW wants to do it on their own, I get that. But there's a lot to more to this, firstly the element of time and then what's politically acceptable for everyone involved."

When asked if Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, or Stephanie McMahon would ever agree to appear on Starrcast, Thompson said, "No."

Thompson added, "Let me be clear, if it's an event piggybacking an AEW event [PPV], that's not happening. But if its an event piggybacked by a WWE event, than MAYBE there is a chance I could call in a favor with Bruce and try to beg, borrow, kneel, and negotiate. But it's not likely, no chance in hell he'll show up at an AEW event."

When asked about Tony Schaivone's off-screen demeanor, Thompson pointed to a recent quote from the AEW announcer in which he said, "This is one of the best years of my life and I've never been more depressed."

"Only Tony can be depressed after one of the best years of his life. He would win the lottery and b---h about that."

Thompson also joked that Schaivone is probably depressed because he has to sit in catering with Taz.

Several big names such as CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Sting, and Cody Rhodes have previously been notable guests at Starrcast.

For more content from Conrad Thompson please visit his new site AdFreeShows.com. Conrad's full interview aired as part of Tuesday's episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.