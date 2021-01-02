Former Lucha Underground Champion Mil Muertes will be making his MLW arrival soon. The co-creator of Lucha Underground Chris DeJoseph took to Twitter to hype up his upcoming arrival.

He tweeted, "All about this! @MilMuertes_LU is so damn good."

Chris also wrote that Mil Muertes will be beating up everyone on the roster. He specifically apologized to Dynasty member Richard Holliday, hinting at a possible feud between Holliday and Muertes.

"@MilMuertes_LU is pretty much gonna kick everyone's ass in @mlw. Sorry @MostMarketable," DeJoseph tweeted.

Mil Muertes was the second titleholder of the Lucha Underground Championship after winning it off of Prince Puma (Ricochet) in 2015. He held the title for 217 days. Since Lucha Underground disbanded in 2018, Muertes has worked for CMLL under Gilbert El Boricua.

Below are his tweets: