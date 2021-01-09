Major League Wrestling has confirmed today that Daivari is a member of CONTRA Unit.

CONTRA Josef Samael has vowed that Daivari will become "CONTRA's greatest warrior." Other members include Simon Gotch, Mads Krugger, and Ikuro Kwon.

Daivari, along with MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu attacked Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver moments after Kings of Colosseum. The event was on January 6, 2021.

Reed lost the MLW World Middleweight Championship to Lio Rush at Kings of Colosseum.

MLW FUSION airs on Wednesdays at 7 pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and the Roku Channel.