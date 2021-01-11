Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose are now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.

Tonight's RAW saw Brooke and Rose declare their spots for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month. They then lost to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in tag team action.

There are now 24 open spots for the Women's Rumble. Brooke and Rose join Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Bianca Belair as confirmed entrants.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, 25 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37