AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and pro wrestling legend Sting have formed an on-screen alliance in AEW and will be teaming up for a match at the AEW Revolution PPV on March 7. With Sting, 61, returning to the squared circle for the first time since his match against Seth Rollins back in September 2015, there is a lot of concern surrounding his health.

In a recent chat with Alex McCarthy of talkSport, Allin tried to quell those concerns by narrating a recent incident which assured him that Sting is “good to go” even at age 61.

“We were walking around Jacksonville the other day,” began Allin. “There was this six-foot fence. I jumped the fence and I told Sting ‘I’m going to take some photos’ because we were looking at some weird stuff in Jacksonville.

“I was like ‘I’m going to take some photos for you of this weird building’ and he’s on the other side of the fence that’s locked up. And he’s like ‘what, you don’t think I’m going to jump this fence?’ He climbs up and he jumped the fence. So I’d say he’s good to go!”

Allin spoke of the “responsibility” he feels to contribute to the last chapter of Sting’s illustrious career.

“That’s a huge thing for me to be in charge of telling his story at the tail-end of his career,” said Allin. “You’re writing history here and I really don’t want anybody to go back and say ‘Oh, you know, when he got with Darby Allin it was kind of like not good’ or whatever you would say.

“So to me, there’s a lot of responsibility and it’s amazing to have that put on me. I thrive in these situations.”

When asked why Sting wanted to specifically work with him, Allin said it had a lot to do with The Icon’s appreciation for his vignettes and promos.

“He visualizes a lot of things. He likes characters and things like that so when he first saw my vignettes and my promos – whatever you call them – he was super hyped on them. He just thought they were so different and unique. So with the story we’ve been doing, I’ve been sending him all of these visual ideas and I’ve been talking in-depth to him.

“Like, ‘yo, this, this, this and this’ and he likes it. He really likes how my brain works with things. He’s very confident he’s in good hands.”

Sting and Allin will face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz in a Street Fight at AEW Revolution. There has been some speculation that AEW will produce a cinematic match.