Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are your new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX saw Roode and Ziggler capture the titles from The Street Profits.

This is the first blue brand title reign for Roode and Ziggler, together and separately. The Street Profits took over the titles back on the WWE Draft edition of RAW on October 12 when they switched with former RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day. They had been champions since winning the red brand titles from Murphy and Seth Rollins on the March 2 RAW show.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight's title change from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida: