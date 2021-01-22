AEW has announced Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

Nemeth is the brother to WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler. He is known on the indies as Hot Young Briley, but has been out of action since 2018. Nemeth, who also does some acting and fitness work, appeared in the crowd during last week’s Dynamite episode.

This will be Page’s first singles match since the November 25 episode, where he defeated John Silver, which came two weeks after his Full Gear loss to his former tag team partner, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Page has worked several tag team matches since then while working the storyline with The Dark Order, who he decided not to join.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s AEW Dynamite show. Below is the updated line-up:

* Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Varsity Blondes

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order

* Cody Rhodes will respond to recent comments from NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal