Over the past few years, Bill Goldberg has made several triumphant comebacks to the squared circle.

In 2017, soon after beating Brock Lesnar, he defeated Kevin Owens at Fastlane to capture the Universal Championship. Last year, he returned and beat “The Friend” Bray Wyatt in his first match back to regain the Universal title.

This year, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has vowed to end Goldberg’s comeback championship “streak” when they face off at next Sunday’s Royal Rumble event.

“He’s on a new streak where he comes back to the company and he wins the title and so I’m looking to end that new streak he’s on right now,” McIntyre told Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta in a recent interview.

“He comes back, he can fight me at the Rumble but with all the respect in the world for him, and it hurts me to say it, but Goldberg I’m going to have to kick your head off and beat you because you ain’t winning my title. I’m ending the streak.”

McIntyre also gave props to the 54-year-old Goldberg for keeping himself in tremendous shape.

“No matter what anyone might think or anyone might say about Goldberg, look at what’s happened every time he’s returned to the company. He keeps himself in shape, he’s an animal, he’s explosive, he ran through Brock Lesnar, won the Universal Championship, he ran through The Fiend and won the Universal Championship.”

As noted, McIntyre returned to action Friday during the WWE Superstar Spectacle tapings for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis. McIntyre will now make his return to RAW on Monday for a final face-off with Goldberg before their match next Sunday.