- Above is a new promo for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode. WWE has announced that Kevin Owens will address WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble on the show. Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E with the title on the line has also been announced, plus Bayley vs. Bianca Belair in Bayley's Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course Challenge.

- WWE officials are hoping that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be medically cleared in time to compete at the Superstar Spectacle tapings from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando later this week, according to PWInsider.

It's been reported that the event will tape on Thursday or Friday, to air in India on Tuesday, January 26. You can click here for full details on the Superstar Spectacle event.

McIntyre has not appeared live on RAW for the past two weeks due to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. WWE has announced that he will return on next Monday's Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW, along with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. The two will face off just days before doing battle at the Royal Rumble.

- The brackets for the first-ever WWE NXT Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed during WWE's The Bump tomorrow morning.

WWE has already announced four teams for the tournament - Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter), Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell). The first round will begin on tomorrow's NXT show with Storm and Martinez vs. Carter and Catanzaro.

Guests announced for The Bump tomorrow are WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio, and new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Stay tuned for news from the show.