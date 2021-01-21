– Today’s new WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be headlined by Jinny challenging NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. Joseph Conners will be in Jinny’s corner. Rampage Brown vs. Dave Mastiff will also air on today’s show. Above is a promo for Jinny vs. KLR.

– 2K has announced the Royal Rumble Celebration update for the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game. The new Royal Rumble 2021 card tier features the debut of Dominik Mysterio as part of a new quest, plus 60+ WWE Superstars, Hall of Famers and Legends, including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Adam Cole, Seth Rollins, Edge, AJ Styles, and others.

In addition to the new card tier, SuperCard players can experience a series of Royal Rumble themed in-game events, bonuses, and boosts from January 20 – February 2. Fans are also encouraged to revisit WWE SuperCard’s Royal Rumble mode where players battle each other over 16 rounds, tossing each other’s cards over the top rope. The player with the most victory points wins, but the last round rewards three additional victory points to the winner.

Players can retrieve a free rewards pack in the SuperCard in-game store when they login between January 26 at noon and February 2 at 11am PT. The pack contains a Rey Mysterio Royal Rumble ‘20 card, a cardback, 1000 SuperCoins, and 25 draft picks. There is a limit of one per account, and the pack is available in all territories where WWE SuperCard is available.

Visit WWE.2K.com/supercard for more details on the game. SuperCard requires iOS 11.0 or later for iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, and requires Android 4.2.1 and up for Android devices.

– NXT UK Superstar Alexander Wolfe returned to the main brand on last night’s show. The return came after Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner lost a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match to Lucha House Party. Wolfe appeared on the stage after the match, looking disapprovingly at Barthel and Aichner following their loss. Wolfe immediately went into the Imperium pose, and Barthel and Aichner followed.

Wolfe has been on the NXT UK brand with NXT UK Champion WALTER since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. There’s no word yet on if WALTER will be joining the other Imperium members on the main NXT brand. Below is a photo of Wolfe on last night’s show:

– As noted earlier, it looked like Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher were set to replace Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Desmond Troy in the NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after WWE did an injury angle with Adonis during last night’s loss to Karrion Kross.

In an update, NXT General Manager William Regal tweeted the following to confirm that Ciampa and Thatcher are replacing Adonis and Troy.

“Well, @NXTCiampa is partially correct. There WAS an opening for the #DustyClassic, but it seems you two have just filled that vacancy… good luck gentlemen. #WWENXT,” Regal wrote.

It’s believed that Ciampa and Thatcher will face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in the final first round match during this Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode. Stay tuned for more.