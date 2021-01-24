WWE Superstar Ember Moon paid tribute to a friend that passed away this evening.

She revealed that her friend and fellow wrestler Jackie (Claudia) helped her break into the women’s independent scene as a new wrestler. She was also one of the first women that Ember Moon wrestled.

Moon tweeted, “I lost another friend today and I feel very bittersweet she was one of the first women I wrestled and helped me break into the women’s indy scene as a new wrestler. Even though we didn’t stay close, Thank you for everything! Rest in peace jackie aka claudia”

Ember Moon is currently part of the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The tournament kicked off on Tuesday with Team Ninja defeating Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm.

Moon’s teaming with Shotzi Blackheart. Their first-round match will be against Zoey Stark and Marina Shafir.