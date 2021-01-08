Two-time Impact World Champion Eric Young recently spoke to Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes about the ongoing partnership between AEW and Impact Wrestling.

While discussing potential match-ups from the crossover, Young explained why Jon Moxley and Miro are two AEW stars he'd love to face down the road.

"I mean, I think me and Moxley -- there's a lot of similarities there," said Young. "He's a guy I crossed paths with a little bit in the WWE and we seemed to get along pretty well. A guy that I respect completely for what he did and who he is, and and how he carries himself. So that's, I think, a thing I would love."

The former Sanity member went onto praise Miro, calling his former WWE colleague "one of the most talented guys in the world."

"I did share the ring a little bit with with Miro, really good buddy of mine, a guy that I think is one of the most talented guys in the world -- and I'm not blowing smoke. I believe that," stressed Young.

"Him [Miro] being released [by WWE] blew my mind and now him signing with AEW is awesome for him, awesome for wrestling fans -- because I feel you're going to get, you know, a real version of who he is and that's the guy that I would love."

Besides naming Frankie Kazarian and Young Bucks as other potential opponents, Young said he felt blessed to be a veteran locker room leader at Impact Wrestling at a time when the company is in partnership with AEW.

"Everything happens for a reason," said Young. "I've got 'fate' tattooed on my right under arm and it's a thing that I believe in. I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be and I don't know if I've ever been this excited in my life about my career and where I'm at, the possibilities, and it's so cool."

He continued, "I'm not old and I'm not nowhere near done, but it's such a cool thing – at my advanced age – to be in the position that I'm in. It's not lost on me that there's a massive opportunity here and everything I get, I'm just going to work to knock out of the park and make people realise that IMPACT is one of the best wrestling products right now in the entire world."

Young returned to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary last year, a few months after being released from his WWE contract as part of budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.