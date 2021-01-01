Former Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page is now a free agent as his contract expired at the end of 2020.

Page noted on Twitter that all Ethan Page merchandise is being removed from his website at midnight tonight. Fans can use the code "BYEBYE" to get 15% off his merch at playedbyjulian.com.

Wrestlers pulling merchandise is often a sign that they are headed to WWE, but there's been no confirmation on Page signing with the company. There is no word yet on where he is headed, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Page. You can see his related tweets below:

