On today's episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Danny Limelight talked about his experiences with NJPW Strong and AEW so far. Including appearing alongside the Varsity Blondes this past Wednesday on Dynamite in a hard fought match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Limelight about what it's been like to work with the man who green lit that big match, AEW President Tony Khan.

"I think there is a good relationship there. Tony Khan is an amazing human being," Limelight expressed. "In the Marine Corps, he would be what we considered a good leader, someone who leads with firmness, fairness and dignity, and I think that's hard to find in any job. Someone who's the head of the table of a company and cares about their people, cares about the people that are working for them day and night, day in and day out, week in and week out, whatever you want to say. I think that the matches that I'm having with AEW, the opponents that they're putting me in the ring with shows that the company believes in me.

"I don't think I would be put in the situations that I've been put in if there wasn't faith in me being able to deliver. That to me speaks volumes. I'm not signed anywhere. I haven't signed any contracts. When an opportunity presents itself, I'm gonna make sure it's a company that I can add value to, that I feel like I would be an asset to, a company I feel that's gonna care about me and care about how my career is gonna go. It needs to be what I feel is best for the company and what's best for me and my daughter."

Limelight also reflected on his 2020 where he has wrestled for a lot of places, not only NJPW and AEW but also Championship Wrestling From Hollywood and GCW. He talked about how fun it is to see people discovering him for he first time and people that are fans of his excited about the opportunities he's receiving.

"I've been very fortunate that this last year kind of just took off of me in the right direction," Limelight said. "The hard work and consistency kind of paid off, and it's a blessing, especially hearing from a whole bunch of new people that didn't know who I was a year ago. Now, they're starting to find my stuff out. It's kind of fun at the same time when people are just discovering me and people that have been following me for so long are excited for me. It just feels good."

Hausman noted that Limelight is the only active AEW featured wrestler that is also wrestling for NJPW. Limelight pointed out other wrestlers that have been working with other companies and NJPW in the past year.

"I think for AEW, I'm the only one that you'll see me for New Japan Strong and AEW, but I know that with Impact, you got Chris Bey [and] you got TJP," Limelight noted. "They're hopping back and forth between Impact and New Japan, and with the Ring of Honor guys, you got Brody King hopping back and forth. So it's a few of us that are doing New Japan Strong and a few other shows, but definitely, I'm pretty sure I'm the only one from AEW, so that's kind of cool."

Hausman joked that Limelight is the connection between an AEW and NJPW relationship. Limelight assured he's not a connection in anyway, but he expressed his excitement over the potential of an AEW - NJPW partnership.

"I'm Danny Limelight. I'm not a connection to nothing," Limelight stated. "I'm just fortunate enough to be hopping back and forth from New Japan Strong and AEW. I hope one day that'll happen. I think that would be awesome if something like that was able to go down. A lot of possibilities for some pretty dope match-ups. I'd love for Team Filthy to represent at that SuperShow."

Limelight also discussed the people that he's worked with in AEW. He revealed that Jerry Lynn has been the agent working on most of his matches, and he discussed his aspirations for an even better 2021 coming off a great 2020 for his pro wrestling career.

"A lot of amazing people back there," Limelight said. "Some of the guys that I have had the pleasure of working there, Christopher Daniels [and] Jerry Lynn especially. He's our agent in a few of my matches. So many amazing people back there that just want everybody to succeed and everybody to look good, and I've been having a lot of fun with it man.

"I appreciate that I've been able to just be myself and really come out there and represent New York City, represent Puerto Rico and just give people a little bit of my my seasoning of what I've been doing. I've just been rocking and rolling, and at the same time, the whole New Japan stuff and Championship Wrestling From Hollywood stuff still going for me. You mentioned GCW. Coming into 2021, It was like, wow, I had an amazing year. How do I stay consistent? How do I continue to show everybody that it wasn't a fluke?

"I don't think anybody thought it was a fluke, but maybe they just weren't expecting it to be a coming out party for me or whatever you call it. For me, it was just continuing to work hard, continue to put in the work, grind it out. I haven't really had time to just sit down and soak it all in really. Last year was just non-stop go go go. That last day, New Year's Eve, I kind of took a couple hours to really just soak it all in and now rocking and rolling, 2021 is off to a fast start. And I'm excited to see what happens next."

