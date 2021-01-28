On tonight’s AEW Dynamite it was announced AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will be involved in next week’s Tag Team Battle Royal at Beach Break. The winning team gets a shot at the tag champions at Revolution on March 7, but if Matt and Nick Jackson win, they get to pick their PPV opponents.

AEW also showed a graphic that revealed which teams are involved: Top Flight, Private Party, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, FTR, Young Bucks, Chris Jericho and MJF, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz, and The Acclaimed.

Below is the updated lineup for next week’s show:

* The Wedding of Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian

* Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker with Reba

* Tag Team Battle Royal (Winners face the AEW Tag Team Champions at Revolution, If Young Bucks win they pick their PPV opponents)

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers with Don Callis vs. Jon Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix

AEW also announced the first match in the upcoming Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament: NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho. This is Riho’s first AEW since March since the pandemic hit. A date for the beginning of the tournament has yet to be announced,