During tonight’s WWE Backstage special on FS1, the number 1 and number 2 entries were announced for the Men’s Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton is the number 1 entry while Edge will be the number 2 entry.

Below is the lineup for tomorrow’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP (LAST MAN STANDING MATCH)

Roman Reigns (c) with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens

WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Asuka and Charlotte (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, King Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman & 9 mystery entrants.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, Charlotte, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, Natalya, & 17 mystery entrants.