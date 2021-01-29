Earlier this week, former NBA referee Tim Donaghy made his MLW debut.

Donaghy spoke about his appearance on MLW Fusion with Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated. He played the corrupt official that helped Richard Holliday defeat Savio Vega.

“I think people are going to find it entertaining,” Donaghy says. “I was a little out of my comfort zone, but I think it went well.”

His appearance on MLW marked his first time wearing referee stripes since 2007. In August 2007, the former NBA official pleaded guilty to two federal charges related to gambling.

Donaghy revealed while talking with SI, that he would like to extend his partnership with MLW.

“Wrestling is a form of entertainment, and I’m having fun with it,” Donaghy says. “It got a little more physical than I expected, but it was definitely exciting. Everyone was very helpful and professional, and I hope I’m part of it again.”

Fusion airs on Wednesdays at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and the Roku Channel.